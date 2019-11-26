Mark Sandy, an official serving at the OMB [Office of Management and Budget] testified to the House Intel Committee earlier this month in a closed-door deposition and testified that Trump temporarily withheld military aid to Ukraine over the President’s concerns that other European countries were not giving enough.

The House Intelligence Committee released transcript of Mark Sandy’s deposition on Tuesday.

Mr. Sandy’s testimony blew up Schiff’s claims that President Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine unless they agreed to investigate the Biden crime family.

President Trump has insisted that he wanted to make sure that Ukraine, one of the most corrupt countries in the world, was moving away from its years of corruption before he handed them hundreds of millions of dollars from American taxpayers.

According to Mr. Sandy, President Trump began asking questions about the military aid in June and by July 18, he decided to temporarily withhold aid.

“I recall in early September an email that attributed the hold to the President’s concern about other countries not contributing more to Ukraine,” Sandy said. He even said that OMB officials were asked to give information “on what other countries were contributing to Ukraine.”

This is consistent with President Trump’s other policies including NATO and the UN where he has asked other countries to pull their weight and pay their fair share.

Trump is sick and tired of other countries taking advantage of America’s generosity — he has every right to conduct foreign policy how he sees fit.

The President and others in the administration met with and spoke to newly-elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky five times before the aid was released on September 11.

The aid was released to Ukraine 3 weeks early and Zelensky did nothing in order to receive the aid — no pressure, no quid pro quo.

