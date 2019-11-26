Tuesday, former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer discussed President Trump’s intervention in the review of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher’s Trident.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper asked Navy Secretary Richard Spencer to resign on Sunday for going behind his back in removing Gallagher’s pin.

Spencer in an interview with CBS News’ “This Morning” defended his actions, saying it was an effort to maintain “good order and discipline” among the troops.

“The special operating community has been put under amazing pressure to do amazing things, and they’re amazing performing people,” Spencer outlined. “But there’s ramifications that happen with that. And we have to build a system around it that has discipline, people look up to us and go, ‘Yes, they actually stick by what they say, and they take the higher ground.’”

He added, “[A]n action like this erodes that.”

