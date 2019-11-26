(CNBC) — Papa John’s founder and ousted chairman thinks the pizza chain has changed its recipe.

“I’ve had over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days, and it’s not the same pizza, it’s not the same product,” John Schnatter said in an interview with Fox affiliate WDRB in Louisville, Kentucky.

After Schnatter built the company on “better ingredients, better pizza,” Papa John’s ousted him as chairman in July 2018, leading him to file several lawsuits against the company. He dismissed his claims as part of a settlement with Papa John’s and has been selling off his stake in the chain.

