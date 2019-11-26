Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., leads his Democratic presidential rivals in a tight four-way race in New Hampshire, according to a new Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll.

According to the results, released Monday, the candidates scored like this:

16% for Sanders.

14% for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

13% for South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg

12% for former Vice President Joe Biden.

All other candidates polled in single digits.

The poll, conducted Nov. 21-24, surveyed 500 likely News Hampshire Democratic primary voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.