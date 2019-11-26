President Donald Trump issued full pardons to two turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday during a ceremony at the White House on Tuesday, and used the opportunity to roast House Democrats and the media with a few jokes.

What are the details?

The gobblers, named “Bread” and “Butter,” were managed by handlers with one corralled in a place of prominence in the Rose Garden while the president told his audience, “Thankfully, Bread and Butter have been specially raised by the Jacksons to remain calm under any condition, which will be very important because they’ve already received subpoenas to appear in Adam Schiff’s basement on Thursday,” adding, “It’s true. Hundreds of people have.”

“It seems the Democrats are accusing me of being too soft on turkey,” the president continued, in an apparent joke about his foreign policy decisions regarding Syria.Then, addressing the birds, President Trump said, “But Bread and Butter, I should note that unlike previous witnesses, you and I have actually met. It’s very unusual.”

The president went on say, “In any event, I expect this pardon will be a very popular one with the media. After all, turkeys are vultures.” President Trump added that he wasn’t particularly fond of that last line, but that there was, “a little truth to it.”



Trump “pardons” turkeys, jokes they “received subpoenas to appear in Adam Schiff’s basement”



Anything else?

NBC News reported that Bread and Butter will spend the rest of their days in retirement at Virginia Tech University’s “Gobblers Rest.” This is the fourth consecutive year the presidentially-pardoned birds have become part of the Hokie Nation following the annual White House ceremony.