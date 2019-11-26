President Trump on Tuesday spared the National Thanksgiving turkeys dubbed “Bread” and “Butter” in an annual turkey pardoning.

The President pardoned “Butter” on Tuesday in a Rose Garden ceremony and cracked a joke about impeachment.

First Lady Melania joined President Trump and she looked stunning (as usual) in a chestnut brown monochrome ensemble to celebrate the Thanksgiving week.

“Bread and Butter have been specially raised by the Jacksons to remain calm under any condition which will be very important because they’ve already received subpoenas to appear in Adam Schiff’s basement on Thursday,” Trump said to applause and laughter.

Trump took another shot at Schiff’s impeachment witnesses — who witnessed nothing first-hand and have never even met or spoken to President Trump.

“It seems the Democrats are accusing me of being too soft on Turkey, but Bread and Butter, I should note that unlike previous witnesses, you and I have actually met,” Trump said to more cheers and applause.

“Butter, I wish you a lot of luck! I hereby grant you a full and complete pardon,” Trump said.

WATCH:

