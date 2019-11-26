Warning of a national disaster, Robert Redford said it is time for President Donald Trump to go in an op-ed published Tuesday by NBC News.

The actor stressed that the impeachment inquiry hearings have shown that every value that the United States stands for has been attacked by the president, and “it’s up to us” to make sure that Trump is ousted “through the power of our votes.”

“This monarchy in disguise has been so exhausting and chaotic, it’s not in the least bit surprising so many citizens are disillusioned,” Redford wrote, emphasizing that the nation’s shared tolerance and respect for the truth, the rule of law, and freedom of speech are all threatened.

Redford contrasted the way in which Americans banded together to defeat fascism in World War II and global terrorism after the September 11th attacks with the current situation in which “we are now defined as the Divided States of America.”

The actor said there are only 11 months left before the presidential election, in which “we get our one real chance to right this ship and change the course of disaster that lies before us” and urged Americans to “rededicate ourselves to voting for truth, character and integrity in our representatives.”

He added that it is also time to throw out of office “those in Congress who have chosen party loyalty over their oath to “solemnly affirm” their support for the Constitution of the United States.