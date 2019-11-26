Rep. Barry Loudermilk told “War Room: Impeachment,” which airs live on Newsmax TV, on Tuesday that voters in his Republican district in Georgia see the House impeachment investigation “for what it is — a sham.”

“The Democrats see it as a process that we need to defend the Constitution,” Loudermilk, 55, first elected in 2014, told the program, hosted by Steve Bannon, Jason Miller, and Raheem Kassam. “Nothing could be further from the truth.

“The people see that.”

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said late Monday that investigators could deliver an impeachment report to the House Judiciary Committee as early as next week.

Loudermilk said his constituents were “mostly frustrated” by the inquiry because “this is a process to get rid of a duly-elected president because they don’t like him.

“They can’t stand him.

“The process is even flawed,” he continued. “And, so, the American people are seeing this.”