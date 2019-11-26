Dumb and Dumber

Barack Obama reportedly told a Democrat candidate recently that Joe Biden ‘really doesn’t have’ a connection with the American voters.

Obama pulled Joe Biden out of the trash heap to serve as his Vice President for 8 years — and Barack Obama has not endorsed him!

Joe Biden, 77, has been getting clobbered by the conservative media since he announced his 2020 bid for the White House over his crooked son Hunter’s pay-to-play scheme in Ukraine.

Biden is running against Donald Trump, a man who voters chose to elect as a direct repudiation of the anti-American far left Obama-Biden machine — Biden has no self awareness.

Obama reportedly met with Dem candidates at a donor event in DC and said Biden just doesn’t have it.

Via Ryan Lizza of Politico:

“Sometimes he offers candid advice about his visitors’ strengths and weaknesses. With several lesser-known candidates, according to people who have talked to him or been briefed on his meetings, he was blunt about the challenges of breaking out of a large field. His advice is not always heeded. He told Patrick earlier this year that it was likely “too late” for him to secure “money and talent” if he jumped in the race. Occasionally, he can be cutting. With one candidate, he pointed out that during his own 2008 campaign, he had an intimate bond with the electorate, especially in Iowa, that he no longer has. Then he added, “And you know who really doesn’t have it? Joe Biden.”

Ryan Lizza also reported that many 2020 Democrat hopefuls have met with Barack Obama over the last few months, but Joe Biden was not one of them.

Joe Biden’s 2020 run has been full of gaffes and scandal.

Last week, one of Biden’s senior Latina advisors quit out of frustration, with friends saying she thought Biden’s camp was too focused on white and black voters.

Biden recently hinted at a female VP, but couldn’t remember any prospects’ names.

Three Senate Committees are now investigating Hunter Biden for making millions of dollars sitting on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company.

Go home, Joe. We’ve had enough of your decades of corruption and monetizing your public office.

The post Report: Obama Told a Dem Candidate That Biden ‘Really Doesn’t Have’ What it Takes to Win White House appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.