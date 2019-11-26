It doesn’t “bode well” for new Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg that Bloomberg News won’t investigate him or any of his party’s rivals for the 2020 nomination, Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Tuesday, comparing the ban to something that would happen in a communist nation.

“Bloomberg’s first act in the race was to deny his own paper the ability to investigate him,” McDaniel told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” “That’s frightening. I can’t think of anything more communist than saying you aren’t going to have an opportunity to investigate me when I’m a candidate.”

The news agency announced its decision on Sunday, with editor-in-chief John Micklethwait saying that Bloomberg News will not investigate Bloomberg, who founded the organization, or any of the other candidates in the Democratic primary.

However, Micklethwait said in the memo that the news service will continue to summarize or publish investigative material on Bloomberg or his rivals that appear in other media outlets if they are “credible journalistic institutions.”

“I think that doesn’t bode well for Bloomberg spending his billions of dollars and suppressing free speech in his own paper,” McDaniel said.

She also spoke about the declining numbers supporting Trump’s impeachment, pointing out that Democrats had “two weeks all to themselves when they didn’t allow him to defend himself and they still lost ground” during the impeachment inquiry hearings.

“If it goes to the Senate, we’ll call Adam Schiff,” McDaniel said. “We’re going to make sure Hunter Biden comes to testify and get to the bottom of the Burisma/Biden situation. The Democrats had their best shot with the sham impeachment hearing with due process denied to our president and they lost ground with independents. They’re in a tough place.”