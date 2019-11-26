For the last two months, congressional Democrats have been in hot pursuit of the impeachment of President Donald Trump with both closed- and open-door hearings before the House Intelligence Committee.

That has come at a cost for Democrats, according to Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” on Tuesday, McDaniel said the efforts were costing Democrats with independents.

“The reality is, they had two weeks all to themselves, and they didn’t allow the president to defend himself, and they still lost ground,” she said. “I don’t know how the Democrats feel good where they sit now. If it goes to the Senate, we’ll call Adam Schiff. We’re going to make sure Hunter Biden comes to testify, and we’re going to get to the bottom of the Burisma-Biden situation. The Democrats had their best shot with the sham impeachment hearings with due process denied to our president, and they still lost ground with independents. They’re in a tough place.”

