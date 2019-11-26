Actor Robert De Niro launched into a rant against President Donald Trump during Monday’s “Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” insisting that America under Trump is like living in an “abusive household.”

What are the details?

Host Stephen Colbert welcomed De Niro to the stage, where he immediately began peppering him with questions about Trump.

“I want to talk about the president for a second,” Colbert opened.

De Niro joked, “Who?”

Comparing Trump to a mobster — a nod to De Niro’s latest mafioso film, “The Irishman” — Colbert asked, “How do you think you actually defeat a mobster?”

De Niro responded, pointing to former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani — Trump’s personal attorney — and quipped that Giuliani used to jail mobsters, but now represented “this gangster first family.”

“To me it’s more than heartbreaking,” De Niro said. “It’s a really, really serious situation we’re in. I don’t want to bring people down, but … it’s like a pall around certain things. It’s like living in an abusive household. You feel — you don’t know what’s going to happen next, what crazy thing is going to happen next, what’s going to make you say, ‘What the hell is going on?'”

De Niro also said that Trump is a “fake president.”

“He calls everything ‘fake’ because he knows he’s fake,” De Niro reasoned. “So he’s projecting.”

What else?

Elsewhere during the discussion, the longtime actor said that South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, really appeals to him.

“I love Buttigieg. I like so many people,” he admitted. “But it’s a matter of he’s still young, he has time. But we need to get past this horrible situation.”

