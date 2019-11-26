Senior Trump Official: The Anonymous Author Of ‘A Warning’ Is Not A Hero, He’s A Coward

Ocasio-Cortez Says She Doesn’t Want To Hear The Term ‘Free Stuff’

Trump Signs Bill That Makes Extreme Animal Cruelty A Felony

Obama Reportedly Said Trump ‘Knows Absolutely Nothing’ After 2016 White House Meeting

STEPMAN: America’s Founders Would Be Disgusted By Deep State’s Effort To Stop Trump

Three Years Into Trump Admin, A Quarter Of Embassy Slots Are Vacant, Leaving State Department Bureaucrats In Charge

Trump Says He Would ‘Love To Have’ Pompeo, Perry, Mulvaney Testify

Swing State Democrat Brenda Lawrence Flips On Impeachment As Public Grows Wary, Then Flips Back

Here’s Why Buttigieg Wants To Eliminate The FDA’s Warnings On Abortion Drugs

Here Are The Democratic Candidates Who Support Over-The-Counter Abortion Drugs

Democratic Congresswoman Calls For Investigation Into Navy Chief’s Dismissal

‘Irresponsible Misinformation’: ICE Denies Its Agent Dressed As A Homeless Person And Entered A Church

Tucker Carlson: ‘Don’t Bet Against Michelle Obama’ Running For President

White House, Capitol Placed On Lockdown After Plane Enters Restricted Airspace

‘They Are Endangering The Communities’: New DHS Chief Rips Sanctuary Cities

Watch Inside Look At ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ And The Incredible Cultural Impact Of The Saga

The Supreme Court Just Dealt Adnan Syed Of ‘Serial’ A Major Setback

Media Unleashes Criticism After Trump Brings Hero Dog To White House

Joe Biden’s Top Latina Adviser Quits Over His Immigration Rhetoric

Supreme Court Temporarily Halts Release Of President Trump’s Financial Records

Schiff Plans To Send Impeachment Report To House Judiciary After Thanksgiving

Josh Hawley’s Common-Good Conservatism Isn’t Just Right, It Can Win

Liberals Won’t Stop Until Everyone Is As Miserable As They Are

BARR: Democrats May Have Buyer’s Remorse After Month Of Impeachment Hearings

In Less Than A Year, 3/4 Of The ‘Squad’ Is Under Financial Investigation