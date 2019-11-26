In June President Trump held his Campaign Kickoff Rally tonight in front of a massive overflow crowd in Orlando, Florida.

Long time Gateway Pundit contributor Kristinn Taylor is on the scene in Orlando, Florida, at the Trump 2020 announcement.

During the rally President Trump broke some news about his former spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her future in politics.

President Trump told the massive audience, “I have a feeling she’s going to be running for a certain gubernatorial position.” He then told Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, “Don’t be worried about it Ron, it’s not going to be in Florida. It won’t be in Florida. I promise you.”

Recently Sarah Huckabee Sanders told The Daily Caller she’s “been called to run” for office.

It looks like Arkansas may have another Huckabee running for the governor’s seat.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported, via The Epoch Times:

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said that she’s “been called” to run for office and has indicated that she is considering a run for governor of Arkansas in 2022. Sanders, who left the White House less than six months ago, is eyeing a run for governor after current Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s term is up in 2023, The New York Times reported. Sanders is currently a contributor for Fox News. “There are two types of people who run for office,” Sanders said last week, according to The New York Times. “People that are called and people that just want to be a senator or governor. I feel like I’ve been called.” “It’s the role I’ve been pushed into,” Sanders added, speaking about the governor spot. “I wouldn’t want to do that if I wasn’t the right person to fit what the state needed at that time.” The Republican Party of Arkansas has already signaled its support for Sanders, should she decide to run for governor.

