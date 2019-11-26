Evidence shows Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election, even if Russia was the country that actually hacked the Democratic National Committee’s server, Sen. John Kennedy insisted on Tuesday.

The Louisiana Republican came under fire on Sunday when he told Fox News’ Chris Wallace that he supports the theory that Ukraine was behind the hacking. Monday night, he reversed that, telling CNN’s Chris Cuomo that he was wrong, and he repeated that on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom Tuesday morning.

However, he added that there is “plenty of evidence that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election, specifically (former) President Petro Poroshenko,” pointing to several articles making the connection.

“Ukraine is historically corrupt,” said Kennedy. “I hope President (Volodymyr) Zelinskiy does better.”

He added that he doesn’t know why President Donald Trump continues to push the theory that Ukraine has the Democrats’ computer server.

“I don’t know who has the server,” Kennedy said. “I do know, based on the classified and unclassified evidence that I’ve seen, there is no indication that Ukraine hacked the DNC server. Now what happened to the server, I don’t know.”