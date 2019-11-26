On Monday’s episode of “The Ben Shapiro Show,” the Daily Wire editor-in-chief talks about an Ivy League football game interrupted by college climate activists, as well as the Democratic response to the interruption. Video and partial transcript below:

Yale has already divested partially from fossil fuels, but its chief investment officer, David Swensen, said that overhauling the university’s investment portfolio would be foolish because, quote, “we would all die” if fossil fuel production stopped.

It’s true. He said, “every one of us in the room is a consumer.” Also true. The whole thing is idiotic, and the fact that Yale authorities went along with it, the fact that Yale let these kids stop the game for an hour to be obnoxious — it’s pretty ridiculous on its face. But this is what we do now. As we’ll see in a second, the Left loves disrupting cultural events to push stupid politics.

So Bernie Sanders was super happy with all this. Well, first of all, Bernie went dancing over the weekend. I just have to play this tape because Bernie dancing is always a sight to behold. Here is the geriatric socialist cutting the rug, tripping the light … at one of his campaign stops. It is a thing that actually happened.

My favorite is when he sort of loses the beat, and things start to get very awkward. So that’s going to happen any second — there we go, now he is just like, “I don’t even know why I am here.” Man, Bernie just cutting loose from 1932, good stuff.

Well, he tweeted support for these idiot protesters. He tweeted out that he was very happy with them. He tweeted, “When people come together to stand up for justice, we win.” You’re gonna have to explain how people win because a bunch of people stopped a football game.

“Congratulations to the young people demanding a sustainable future for our planet. We are with you in this fight.” By the way, all those young people, you know what they can do today? They can give up those Harvard and Yale scholarships for third-world people who wish to come here, and not engage in fossil fuel use the rest of their lives. They can do that. Or alternatively, they can pretend that they are very virtuous while they go down there and selfie themselves with their iPhones created with the use of fossil fuels.

Julian Castro, the most irrelevant of all possible Democratic candidates, said “From the March for Our Lives, to worldwide Climate Strikes, students and young people are leading the charge to protect their futures. I’m inspired by their efforts to hold their universities to a higher standard.”

Are you inspired, or are you just pandering to young people who don’t know what they’re talking about?

Tom Steyer, who has blown something like three hundred — last I heard, it was like a couple hundred — million dollars on his quixotic presidential campaign, and currently has 0% support: He says, “These students have it right — nobody wins when we’re complicit in climate injustice. Institutions like Harvard and Yale must be leaders in the fight to address the climate crisis.”

Really? I mean, they’re doing all the research. Then you’ve got AOC, with her massively impressive degree from [Boston University] in economics, tweets, “Activism disrupts the present to change the future,” with an emoji of a globe. Wow, she used a globe emoji guys, she’s serious. That’s a globe emoji, you know what that means? That means that she’s thought this one through.

Activism disrupts the presence to change the future. Any other nostrums and truisms you’d like to dump on us here? AOC, absolute genius. I mean, things. This sort of stuff is why it’s almost impossible to take many climate change activists seriously. They don’t provide solutions.

I did a speech in Boston — actually, this one was at Baylor University last week, speech at Baylor University, I spent probably 15 minutes talking about climate change. I talked about possible solutions, and one of the things that I talked about is the fact that, according to the Left, there’s no need for a solution. This is all about yelling at the problem. Just yell at the problem and it’s going to go away. So if you show up at a Yale-Harvard football game, and you yell at the problem, then magically it gets better.

But this is what so many on the radical Left desire. They don’t want solutions, they just want to yell about problems, and then they want to claim that they’re victims when people point out that what they are doing is dumb. If you point out that this was a dumb protest that delayed a football game and nearly led Yale to lose its Ivy League championship, which — you know, look, in the grand scheme of things, is that a big deal? No.

But there are players on the field: It’s a football game. It’s not time for your climate activism. If you wanna do climate activism, sit outside the stadium, you’ll get plenty of attention. But by disrupting, and then being cheered on by Democrats, this is the same kind of garbage that students were doing in the 1960s, taking over universities and the authorities were basically sitting there allowing people who are disrupting to prop their feet up on the desks and take over administrations. You wonder why more and more Americans look skeptically at college? This would be the reason.

