Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate — and, she would argue erroneously, current Georgia governor — Stacey Abrams is more than just a politician, she’s the author of a series of steamy romance novels, and one of those novels was adapted into a television miniseries that’s just been picked up by CBS.

Abrams isn’t a full time writer. She has only eight books to speak of, which have sold a combined 100,000 copies. Her top selling book, “Never Tell,” written under her pen name, Selena Montgomery, is being targeted for production, with Abrams serving as executive producer.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, which first broke the news of Abrams’ new line of work on Monday, “Never Tell” is the story of a “star linguistics professor with a complicated past who joins forces with a charismatic investigative journalist following the discovery of a cryptic message that’s the only clue in a missing persons case. It sets them off on a partnership working cases for the New Orleans PD.”

The back of the book, available to check out on GoodReads, is more specific. “Criminal psychologist Dr. Erin Abbott wants nothing more than to live a quiet life. That means no danger, no intrigue-and absolutely no romance. But when Erin suspects a serial killer is roaming New Orleans, her investigation throws her straight into the arms of the only man who can help her.”

Abrams doesn’t hide her past as a romance novelist, and even gave an interview to the Washington Post detailing how she turned “heartbreak” into a full-fledged career penning steamy stories. When she was running to become Georgia’s governor, late-night host Stephen Colbert even read excerpts of some of her novels on television — at least, a few paragraphs that weren’t completely “not safe for work.”

‘Softly, inexorably, he tested the contours of her lips, the damp heat urging him inside,’ Colbert began reading. ‘Reaching for Patience, Luke sank down into the chair she’d abandoned and settled her across his lap. Her eyes fluttered open, her fingers clutched at his shoulders. When she tugged him closer, Patience fled.’

Abrams, of course, has been out of work as a politician since last year, when she narrowly lost the Georgia governor’s race to the state’s attorney general and then claimed that she’d actually been the victor, but had been cheated out of her rightful place by “voter disenfranchisement.” Abrams went on to become a “voter rights” advocate, even after studies revealed that Georgia’s program to purge non-voters from the voting rolls did not, ultimately, impact her electoral success (or lack thereof).

That hasn’t stopped her — or a handful of far-left Democrats, including several running for president — that she should be the rightful governor of Georgia.

The good news for Abrams, though, is that if she isn’t slated for a career as Georgia’s chief executive and isn’t picked to run as someone’s vice president, she’ll be able to capitalize on her original career. CBS, perhaps sensing that a leftist was in trouble, has stepped in to provide Abrams a lifeline.

“Never Tell” is still in the early stages of production, according to the Hollywood Reporter, and still hasn’t been greenlit.