On Monday’s #EpsteinDidntKillHimself livestream, Steven Crowder tempted fate by recreating the last moments of the life of the financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, to settle the question of whether or not Epstein could have successfully committed suicide in his jail cell.

In this clip, using the goal of an estimated 55kg, Crowder used a rope (to simulate Epstein’s bed sheets) that was tied to a bedpost and attempted to hang himself during a livestream.

“I do think that I could probably hit this number if I really push it,” Crowder said. “I just need a little bit of time to catch my breath.”

Watch the video below for more details.

