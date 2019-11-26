(CNBC) — Stocks rose slightly on Tuesday as retail shares outperformed, lifting the major averages to fresh record highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 55.14 points, or 0.2% at 28,121.68. The S&P 500 gained 0.2% to 3,140.50. The Nasdaq Composite also advanced 0.2% to 8,647.93.

Retailers rose broadly after Best Buy posted quarterly earnings that beat analyst expectations, sending its stock up more than 9%. The electronics retailer also raised its fiscal 2020 earnings forecast. Dick’s Sporting Goods also rallied more than 18% on better-than-expected earnings.

Read the full story ›

The post Stocks rise to another record as Best Buy leads retailers higher appeared first on WND.