A study suggests that the cost of college in the United States has risen 112 percent above inflation over the past four years.

One of the biggest financial challenges younger generations will face in their lifetime is accepting and repaying a student loan. In the last 5 years alone, the cost of university tuition has risen 8.3%, which is below the 9.7% increase in room and board prices and far below the 36.3% increase in books and supplies seen in the same time frame. This means that, per year, university students are paying $29,133 on average across all states just to attend. This is an increase of $2,835 for every year of tuition above the prices student were paying in 2015, which is also 112% above the rate of inflation in the US throughout the same period.

Texas higher education expert Mark Pulliam told The College Fix that the drastic increase in the number of college administrators has played a major role in increased costs. Breitbart News reported in June on a study that revealed that American colleges added 500,000 administrative jobs between 1987 and 2012.

Administrative bloat contributes enormously to the high and rising cost of tuition. In recent years, non-teaching personnel in higher education have exploded. At some colleges bureaucrats outnumber faculty. The ‘diversity bureaucracy’ has proliferated at many schools. UT employs nearly 100 people in its diversity department, some of whom are paid in the six figures. Unnecessary and overpaid administrators are responsible for much of the increased overhead borne by students in the form of tuition increases.

