President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump puts Kushner in charge of overseeing border wall construction: report Trump 2020 national spokesperson gives birth to daughter New McCarthy ad praising Trump includes Russian stock footage MORE claimed at his rally Tuesday night that some people want to rename Thanksgiving, telling supporters “we’re not changing it.”

“You know, some people want to change the name Thanksgiving,” Trump told the crowd in Sunrise, Fla., without offering specifics. “They don’t want to use the term ‘Thanksgiving.’”

“And that was true also with Christmas, but now everybody’s using Christmas again. Remember I said that?” he continued, echoing a common refrain from past rallies.

In the early months of his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump promised supporters to push back against the so-called “war on Christmas” and pledged to “say ‘merry Christmas’ again.”

“I’m a good Christian. If I become president, we’re gonna be saying ‘merry Christmas’ at every store,” Trump said in 2015.

Since taking office, the president has continued to voice his support for the holiday, and extended his remarks to the Thanksgiving holiday as well.

“Now we’re going to have do little work on Thanksgiving,” Trump said later in his remarks on Tuesday night. “People have different ideas why it shouldn’t be called Thanksgiving.”

“But everybody in this room, I know, loves the name Thanksgiving, and we’re not changing it,” he added.

Shortly after the rally on Tuesday evening, the hashtag “#WhatLiberalsCallThanksgiving” surged to the top of Twitter’s trending items, with critics using the remark to knock the president.