President Donald Trump touted progress on building a wall on the southern border in a tweet on Tuesday morning.

Unlike other instances where there has been a controversy over whether the wall being built is where none existed or only replacing existing barriers, this time Trump mentions in the tweet that the construction is in place of old structures that have been torn down.

“When the Military rips down an old & badly broken Border Wall in an important location, & replaces it with a brand new 30 ft. high Steel & Concrete Wall, Nancy Pelosi says we are not building a Wall. Wrong, and it is going up fast,” the president wrote on Twitter

Last week the Washington Examiner reported that the Trump administration has not yet finished a single mile of barrier on a previously unfenced portion of the 2,000-mile southern border, although construction has begun on parts of it.

The media outlet said that as of Nov. 15, there had been 83 miles of barriers constructed along the border with Mexico in the 34 months since Trump took office, but those have been built entirely “in place of dilapidated and outdated designs,” according to a document written by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Army Corps of Engineers.