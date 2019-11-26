Fox News host Tucker CarlsonTucker CarlsonFormer Fox News anchor Shepard Smith donates 0,000 to independent journalism nonprofit Fox’s Neil Cavuto rips into Trump over attacks on Chris Wallace’s impeachment coverage CBS employee fired for allegedly leaking Robach hot mic clip denies she leaked the tape MORE on Monday speculated that former President Obama has not backed his former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenKennedy walks back comments on potential Ukraine interference: ‘I was wrong’ Nunes faces potential ethics review over alleged meeting with Ukrainian official Bloomberg campaign chief: Trump is winning 2020 election right now MORE in the 2020 presidential race because his wife, Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaMichelle Obama and Ellen Degeneres sing duet about latest book Michelle Obama receives Grammy nomination for audio version of memoir Hundreds turn out to see Michelle Obama on one-year anniversary of ‘Becoming’ MORE, may still enter the 2020 presidential race — despite her numerous previous comments insisting she won’t run for president.

“Don’t bet against Michelle Obama,” Carlson said on his show Monday night. “Last week, the former first lady issued a statement saying that she has no interest in being president. That’s what she claimed. But there are signs that that’s not true.”

Carlson noted that Obama adviser David Axelrod David AxelrodDavid Axelrod: Biden ‘Mr. Magooing his way’ through Democratic primary Krystal Ball: Patrick’s 2020 bid is particularly ‘troublesome’ for Warren David Axelrod: Bloomberg entry ‘not exactly a vote of confidence’ in Biden MORE’s attacks on Biden, as well as former President Obama’s refusal to publicly endorse the top contender are two signs that his wife could enter the race.

“If Obama had endorsed Joe Biden, the race would be over,” Carlson said. “Obama hasn’t endorsed Joe Biden because he doesn’t want to endorse Joe Biden. Why? Maybe he’s got other plans.”

Carlson added that it could also be a “coincidence” that the release of Michelle Obama’s newest book would “require her … to get on the road and talk to crowds.”

“Obama’s presidential memoir was also supposed to come out this year. Now, its release has been delayed until the middle of the Democratic primaries,” Carlson said. “In other words, at exactly the moment when Democrats will be thinking deeply about how to beat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpTrump puts Kushner in charge of overseeing border wall construction: report Trump 2020 national spokesperson gives birth to daughter New McCarthy ad praising Trump includes Russian stock footage MORE, America will be talking about the Obamas.”

He added: “The Democratic Party is ripping itself apart over race and gender and class. Michelle Obama, let’s be honest, is one of the only people who could unite the party’s warring factions.”

The former first lady has poured cold water on calls for her to launch a presidential bid, saying she believes there are other ways she can help the nation. She said in August that there is “zero chance” that she runs for president.

Biden currently leads the crowded Democratic field in most polling with a RealClearPolitics average of polls showing him with a more than 10 point lead of Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSaagar Enjeti: Bloomberg exposes ‘true danger’ of ‘corporate media’ Doctor calls for standardizing mental fitness tests for elected officials Warren: Bloomberg is betting he ‘only needs bags and bags of money’ to win election MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWhy Democrats are not actually serious about uniting the nation Warren: Bloomberg is betting he ‘only needs bags and bags of money’ to win election Bloomberg campaign chief: Trump is winning 2020 election right now MORE (D-Mass.).