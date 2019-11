(DAILY MAIL) — Secret Service agents issued a lockdown order at the White House on Tuesday morning, citing a ‘shelter in place’ order for an ’emergency’ that lasted just over a half-hour.

A U.S. Capitol Police source said shortly before 9:00 a.m. that there was an ‘unauthorized aircraft’ near Washington, D.C.

Air traffic control had lost contact with the aircraft, said the source, who didn’t know what kind of plane raised government alerts.

