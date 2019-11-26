A University of Georgia professor who is under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has resigned. A university spokesperson added that the professor has also been banned from campus.

University of Georgia (UGA) political science professor Jamie Monogan resigned last week amid being under investigation by the DHS, according to a report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Professor Monogan resigned from the School of Public and International Affairs, where he worked as an associate professor at UGA.

“He is not permitted on campus and has been relieved of his duties,” said UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor to AJC. Trevor added that the university has no further comment regarding the subject.

The report added that ICE spokesperson Lindsay Williams confirmed that the investigation into the now-former UGA professor is being conducted by Homeland Security. Williams declined to provide additional details regarding the investigation.

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) spokesperson, Nelly Miles, confirmed that her agency assisted DHS with its investigation, according to Journal-Constitution, which added that Miles mentioned that GBI “does not have an open investigation” into Monogan.

In a September 27 resignation letter obtained through an open records request by the school’s student newspaper, the Red & Black, Monogan submitted his resignation effective December 31, 2019.

“I acknowledge that in the event I am charged with a violation of state or federal law, a thorough review of the circumstances may be carried out and appropriate action taken pursuant to Board of Regents Policy 8.3.9 Discipline and Removal of Faculty Members,” wrote Monogan, according to the student newspaper.

AJC noted that since Monogan’s resignation, the university appears to have removed social media posts and web pages that mention the former professor.

