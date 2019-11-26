A vast majority of college students don’t believe in Thanksgiving — as in it’s not OK to celebrate the beloved American holiday.

What are the details?

According to The College Fix, which visited Macalester College in Saint Paul, Minnesota, most students don’t believe Thanksgiving is ethical enough to survive.

It’s important to note that Macalester College is a private Christian college.

While the majority insisted that Americans should not celebrate Thanksgiving, a handful expressed their desire to continue the holiday outright. Just a few said that Americans should celebrate a mindful Thanksgiving, full of perspective and reverence for indigenous people.

Here are the more interesting remarks about Thanksgiving

“I think that Thanksgiving has been misconstrued a lot, especially in textbooks. It’s kind of just based off of the genocide of indigenous people and I don’t really think that we actually give thanks on Thanksgiving, we just eat a bunch of food and it’s just a bunch of capitalist buy.

“What do Americans do except for celebrate unethical holidays?”

“Leaning towards no. I feel that with the historical context, really the awful oppression of indigenous people.”

“The celebration of feast really isn’t because of the notions of what the actual holiday was.”

“It’s based off the slaughter of indigenous people.”

“No. It’s probably not as bad as Christmas or Easter. … That s**t sucks. I’m pretty anti-religious.”



