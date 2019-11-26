Notorious anti-Semitic British Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn repeatedly refused to apologize for his anti-Semitism and struggled to answer questions about anti-Semitism from members of his party in a new interview with the BBC after his party was slammed by Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis for being anti-Semitic.

In an interview with Andrew Neil, Corbyn refused to apologize for his anti-Semitism after Neil pressed him four times on the matter.

Here is the exchange between Neil and Corbyn on Corbyn’s anti-Semitism:

Neil: Many Jews. 80 per cent of Jews think that you’re anti-Semitic. That’s quite a lot of British Jews. I mean wouldn’t you like to take this opportunity tonight to apologise to the British Jewish community for what’s happened? Corbyn: What I’ll say is this. I am determined that our society will be safe for people of all faiths. I don’t want anyone to be feeling insecure in our society and our government will protect every community – Neil: So no apology? Corbyn: – against the abuse they receive on the streets, on the trains or in any – Neil: So no apology for how you’ve handled this? Corbyn: – or any other form of life. Neil: I’ll try one more time. No apology? Corbyn: No, hang on a minute, Andrew. Can I explain what we’re trying to do? Neil: You have and you’ve been given plenty of time to do that. I asked you if you wanted to apologise and you haven’t. Corbyn: Andrew, I don’t want anyone to go through what anyone has gone through – Neil: And you’ve said that several times. I understand that Mr Corbyn, I was asking you about an apology. Let’s move onto Brexit –

No apology to the Jewish community from Jeremy Corbyn, as he is repeatedly challenged over claims of anti-Semitism within the Labour Party [Tap to expand] https://t.co/ewcGeo7yOY pic.twitter.com/L1z52YZ9eu — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) November 26, 2019

National Review published a brief overview of just a few of the examples of anti-Semitism that have been leveled against Corbyn:

During another portion of the interview, Corbyn repeatedly struggled to say that “Rothschild’s Zionists run Israel and world governments” was an anti-Semitic statement, a comment that was made by a member of his party.

Finally, after Corbyn agreed that the statement was an anti-Semitic trope, Neil pressed him on why the official had not been suspended or expelled from the far-left Labour Party.

“So we’re agreed it’s anti-Semitic? Right, that’s all I wanted to establish,” Neil said. “Yet these were the words used by Liam Moore. He’s a Labour member, former council candidate. Your party’s actually been investigating him now for almost a year. … But has he been suspended? He hasn’t been suspended. You said everybody’s been suspended or expelled –”

Corbyn responde by claiming that the investigation is still on-going regarding what was said, an idea that Neil dismissed because the investigation has been going on for a year.

“Why does it take a year to investigate someone who says Rothschild Zionists run Israel and world governments?” Neil asked.

“Look, I don’t know the process that is involved with him,” Corbyn claimed. “In some cases, I don’t know about his case, there is legal representations which often delay things a great deal.”

WATCH:

“The investigation is ongoing so far as I’m aware, and action will be taken” Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says investigations are continuing into comments by party member Liam Moore that “Rothschilds Zionists run Israel and world governments”#BBCElection https://t.co/6OYlLQaFZW pic.twitter.com/pT96eLYFKB — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) November 26, 2019

During another portion of the interview, Neil grilled Corbyn over another member of his party who engaged in Holocaust denial.

“Is questioning whether six million Jews died in the Holocaust the kind of thing that should get you thrown out of the Labour Party?” Neil asked.

“It’s completely unacceptable and should not be happening,” Corbyn responded.

“Then let me give you the case of Lesley Perrin,” Neil responded. “She was a Labour Party member. She posted a video denying the Holocaust and questioned whether the six million figure was accurate. And what did the Labour Party do? It gave her a written warning. No expulsion, no zero tolerance, just a written warning.”

“That was some time ago I believe,” Corbyn answered. “You could perhaps give me the date of that.”

“The timing doesn’t matter, that’s what happened,” Neil responded. “But she posted it on Facebook on 2017, August. It’s not that long ago.”

“I’ve strengthened the processes since then,” Corbyn claimed.

“But all you get for questioning the Holocaust, implying perhaps it didn’t happen and the six million figure she said was a real problem that you get a warning letter,” Neil fired back.

“Look, denying the Holocaust is appalling and it’s totally wrong. Holocaust denial is not acceptable in any – is not acceptable in any way whatsoever,” Corbyn responded.

“So why did she just get a letter of warning? Neil pressed. “Why did she just get a letter of warning?”

“Andrew, I’ve made it very clear. Holocaust denial is not acceptable,” Corbyn responded.

It’s worth noting that Corbyn is popular with the far-left in the United States, including with socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) who has publicly praised him.

It was an honor to share such a lovely and wide-reaching conversation with you, @jeremycorbyn! Also honored to share a great hope in the peace, prosperity, + justice that everyday people can create when we uplift one another across class, race, + identity both at home & abroad. https://t.co/7qnz42I8du — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 3, 2019