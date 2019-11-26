Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) has decided she is much more intelligent than Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, a neurosurgeon who became world-famous after he served as principal surgeon in the 22-hour separation of the Binder siamese twins from Germany in 1987, the first time occipital craniopagus twins had been separated with both surviving.

Speaking on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” on Sunday, Waters continued her fight with Carson after he had dunked on her previously when she attacked President Trump. In that confrontation, Waters precipitated Carson’s rejoinder when she wrote to President Trump, “Your shamelessness knows no bounds. From day one of your presidency, you have attacked our democracy and now you have set your ire on the 550,000 Americans who on any given night experience homelessness.”

Carson fired back, “Shamelessness is a career politician of 30 years laying blame. Shamelessness is allowing more than 55,000 Americans to live on the very streets they represent. My mother always taught me that people shouldn’t throw rocks, especially while they live in a glass house. Because of that wise lesson, I was a little surprised to read your hostile letter to President Trump regarding the record number of homeless Americans in California, particularly in your district.”

Carson added, “I have sent multiple letters to your office and requested numerous meetings, but each time you’ve refused. Basic manners elude you and it seems that instead of producing results, you’re more interested in producing cheap headlines at the President’s expense — like a true career politician. Shamelessness is allowing anyone other than a biological female into a battered women’s shelter.”

On Sunday, Waters blathered:

Well, you know, I sent him a letter, and he sent me a letter claiming that I had no manners, etc. I basically said to my staff, “I really don’t have time to be bonded with somebody who does not know the difference between REO and OEO.” This guy just doesn’t have the background, the capability, the intelligence to do the job. He doesn’t know what he’s doing. He doesn’t care about this issue. He rises to the occasion to basically support this president, any opportunity that he gets. And so I am going to be so happy when they’re all out of here. They are hurting our country. They’re undermining our democracy, and they’re being very destructive. And I hope the American people can see that if we allow this president and his cabinet to get away with what they are doing, they will be destroying, you know, the presidency and that office forever.

Denigrating Carson’s intelligence takes some nerve; as Johns Hopkins Medicine notes regarding the 1987 operation, “The procedure employed hypothermic arrest, the deliberate lowering of body temperature, and circulatory arrest, and sophisticated surgical reconstructive techniques for success. In 1997, Dr. Carson was the primary surgeon in the team of South African and Zambian surgeons that separated type-2 vertical craniopagus twins (joined at the top of the head) in a 28-hour operation. It represents the first time such complexly joined Siamese twins have been separated with both remaining neurologically normal.”

