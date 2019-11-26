On Monday, Daily Wire Editor-at-Large Josh Hammer, who is a constitutional attorney by training, joined “Tipping Point With Liz Wheeler” on One America News Network to discuss attacks from both Democratic politicians and the American Bar Association (ABA) on Sarah Pitlyk, a Trump administration judicial nominee for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri. Pitlyk, who has a degree from Yale Law School and clerked for then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, has faced opposition from both leading Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats and the ABA due to her judicial philosophy and personally held pro-life views.

The ABA rated Pitlyk “Not Qualified” in September due to her purported lack of litigation experience. Following the ABA’s similarly rating U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit judicial nominee Lawrence VanDyke “Not Qualified” due to his personal religiosity, Hammer wrote a Daily Wire op-ed that called for conservatives to stop taking seriously the ABA’s alleged claims to neutrality and expertise:

Over the years, I have heard gripes from no shortage of conservative friends working in the judicial nominations arena that the ABA is a biased, left-wing organization that merely masquerades as politically neutral in the self-interested pursuit of its own institutional clout. This is undoubtedly true — and the obvious solution is to stop treating the ABA’s ratings with any respect. For both Judiciary Committee Republicans and GOP presidents alike, that requires a systemic disclaiming of any legitimacy for the ABA’s judicial nominee qualifications. Republicans must resist the urge to tout the ABA’s more customary “Well Qualified” ratings for even the GOP’s own judicial nominees. Only by refusing to play the ABA’s game, across the board, will the GOP ever make headway in pushing back against this partisan organization.

Wheeler asked Hammer whether Pitlyk was indeed qualified for the district court seat to which she was nominated, as well as about the ABA in general. Hammer responded in the affirmative to the qualification question and proceeded to blame the ABA for “providing cover for Democrats to nuke Trump judicial nominees”:

[S]he is completely qualified for this seat. She’s a graduate of the finest legal institution in the entire country, Yale Law School. She clerked for then-D.C. Circuit Judge Kavanaugh, who was one of the most prestigious circuit judges in the entire country at that time; he was feeding clerks routinely to the U.S. Supreme Court. … [S]he has worked at numerous prestigious law firms. … As a former law clerk who has met and actually can call myself friends with a lot of federal judges, this job … I don’t want to downplay it and say it’s not that hard, but someone of Sarah’s intellect would be able to pick it up very, very quickly regardless of whether she has the relevant experience — which, by the way, she does have. … [T]he ABA, going back to the 1970s, their House of Delegates is kind of their de facto platform-advising or platform-making body; to my knowledge, they have not espoused a single legally related viewpoint that one might even charitably construe as conservative. This is a down-the-line leftist organization controlled by Democratic Party bigwigs and left-leaning liberal trial attorneys. … It is long past time for conservatives to treat the ABA as a respectable organization. Now, what that means from my perspective: I am sick of Republican senators even holding up and touting “Qualified” nominees. Don’t play that game. We are going to lose that game. So don’t give the ABA the credibility … just stop talking about them. Treat them as irrelevant and stop pretending that their opinion matters, because it does not matter.

