Triggered lefty millennial students at Macalester College in Minnesota think it’s not okay to celebrate Thanksgiving because it glorifies the ‘genocide of indigenous people’ and it’s just a bunch of ‘Capitalist bullshit.”

Macalester is a small private Christian college and the students are so brainwashed that they do not think it’s okay for Americans to gather with their families and loved ones to celebrate Thanksgiving.

A few students said “yes,” but the ones who said “no” went on long diatribes about how the ‘indigenous people’ were oppressed and colonized.

“[Thanksgiving] is kind of just based off of the genocide of indigenous people,” one student told a College Fix reporter. “I don’t think we give thanks on Thanksgiving, we just eat a bunch of food and it’s just a bunch of Capitalist bullshit.”

“Well the whole thing is based off the murder of indigenous people,” another student said.

A female student asserted that all America does is “celebrate unethical holidays” and complained about the term “Christmas break.”

Another student actually said that Christmas and Easter are “worse than Thanksgiving.”

Video via The College Fix:

