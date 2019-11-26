Secret Service and Capitol Police put the White House and congressional buildings on Capitol Hill on lockdown on Tuesday morning after airspace restrictions were violated.

Reporters at the White House were ordered inside the White House briefing room and Capitol Hill staffers shared information on social media that they were blocked from entering congressional offices.

NBC News reported that fighter jets were scrambled after an airspace violation.

DEVELOPING: Airspace violation reported in Washington, DC, and fighter jets have been scrambled, law enforcement officials tells @NBCNews. White House on lockdown. — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 26, 2019

White House totally on lockdown. All press being sheltered in place inside briefing room. Similar reported response at the a U.S. Capitol + congressional office buildings pic.twitter.com/9GlXpH1qLq — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) November 26, 2019

From US Capitol Police:

The USCP is tracking an aircraft that poses a potential threat to the Capitol Complex. Access to the Capitol and HOBs is restricted at this time. Will update as the situation develops. — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) November 26, 2019

The lockdown was lifted roughly a half-hour after the airspace violation was found not to have been hostile.

Update: The lockdown has been lifted at the White House after an aircraft entered restricted airspace in the DC area, causing a “national event conference” to be convened, a US defense official tells @barbarastarrcnn. Official said “it is not known to be hostile at this time.” https://t.co/J4Oy4g55H7 — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) November 26, 2019

The president is expected to pardon two turkeys at the White House and leave for his rally in Sunrise, Florida, later this evening.