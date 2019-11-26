http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7eI0le8rYKI/

Secret Service and Capitol Police put the White House and congressional buildings on Capitol Hill on lockdown on Tuesday morning after airspace restrictions were violated.

Reporters at the White House were ordered inside the White House briefing room and Capitol Hill staffers shared information on social media that they were blocked from entering congressional offices.

NBC News reported that fighter jets were scrambled after an airspace violation.

The lockdown was lifted roughly a half-hour after the airspace violation was found not to have been hostile.

The president is expected to pardon two turkeys at the White House and leave for his rally in Sunrise, Florida, later this evening.

