Former Vice President Joe Biden’s once-solid double-digit lead over the rest of the field of 2020 Democratic Party presidential nominees shrunk, over the latter parts of the summer, before dramatically re-expanding over the past six to eight weeks. Biden currently stands 9.8% above second-place Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in the average of recent national polling. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) round out the top five in most recent national polling. The field has oftentimes been viewed as a three-horse race among Biden, Warren, and Sanders, but Buttigieg has been dramatically surging in the crucial early-voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire.

Biden’s once-formidable lead has still narrowed a bit, overall, since its high watermark in May, but it has since grown back substantially from a recent nadir of less than 1%. Warren generally emerged over the latter parts of the summer as a frontrunner, although her national polling has dropped off considerably over the past couple of months. Biden’s consistent polling has remained relatively unaffected by the Ukraine/impeachment scandal — perhaps to the surprise of many pundits who thought he would ultimately have to be dumped by Democrats as a sacrificial lamb of sorts.

Electoral prediction market website PredictIt now finally has Biden as its frontrunner, after months of showing Warren as the frontrunner. Warren, Buttigieg, and Sanders all closely follow after Biden — and new field entrant Michael Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor, is not terribly far behind.

The RealClearPolitics polling average for 11/16/19 – 11/24/19 shows Biden with an average national polling lead of 9.8%.

A recent Politico/Morning Consult national poll conducted from 11/21/19 – 11/24/19 showed Biden, at 30%, with a nine-point lead over Sanders. Sanders was up six points on Warren and no one else polled in double digits.

A recent Emerson national poll conducted from 11/17/19 – 11/20/19 showed Biden and Sanders tied at 27% apiece. Warren was seven points behind and no one else polled in double digits.

A recent Economist/YouGov national poll conducted from 11/17/19 – 11/19/19 showed Biden, at 30%, with an eight-point lead over Warren. Warren was up 10 points on Sanders and no one else polled in double digits.

A recent Hill/HarrisX national poll conducted from 11/16/19 – 11/17/19 showed Biden, at 30%, with a 12-point lead over Sanders. Sanders was up three points on Warren and no one else polled in double digits.

A recent Monmouth national poll conducted from 10/30/19 – 11/03/19 showed Biden and Warren tied at 23%. They were each up three points on Sanders and no one else polled in double digits.

A recent Harvard-Harris national poll conducted from 10/29/19 – 10/31/19 showed Biden, at 33%, with a 15-point lead over Sanders. Sanders was up three points on Warren and no one else polled in double digits.

Will Warren and Biden remain the two frontrunners? Will Buttigieg’s remarkable Iowa surge continue to hold? Stay tuned.

Latest Aggregate Early State-By-State Polling Data

Iowa: Buttigieg 24.0%, Sanders 18.3%, Warren 17.7%, Biden 16.3%, Klobuchar 5.3%

New Hampshire: Warren 19.0%, Buttigieg 17.3%, Biden 17.3%, Sanders 14.8%, Gabbard 3.8%

Nevada: Biden 29.0%, Warren 20.0%, Sanders 19.8%, Buttigieg 7.3%, Harris 4.0%

South Carolina: Biden 35.3%, Warren 16.3%, Sanders 12.8%, Buttigieg 6.5%, Harris 6.3%

This article has been updated to reflect the most recent survey data.