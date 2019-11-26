As the 2020 Democratic Party presidential candidates battle it out for the nomination, politicos must also pay close attention to President Donald Trump’s approval rating across the 50 states. While Trump’s national approval rating has been hovering below 50% for his entire presidency, it was on the upswing for the beginning of the summer before faltering a bit toward the end of July. The president’s approval rating recovered a bit in September before falling again as news of the Ukraine phone call incident rattled national headlines. Since the onset of the Ukraine scandal, it has more or less stabilized in the low- to mid-40s.

Historically, presidents have fared well in re-election campaigns when they maintain approval ratings above 50%. This president, to be sure, has never had such an approval rating at any point throughout his presidency. But President Trump oversees a soaring economy, with record-low unemployment rates, and has a hardened base of core supporters. One must also never forget the sheer power of incumbency: Since FDR, only Presidents Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush were elected and then subsequently not re-elected four years later.

Yet, fair-minded observers must still ask: If Trump’s overall approval rating number stays below 50%, will Trump be able to defy historical trends for presidential incumbents?

As of November 26, 2019, the RealClearPolitics average for Trump’s national job approval rating sits at 43.7% — or 9.2% underwater. To be sure, many have hardened views — in both directions — about the president, but there is still a core nucleus of moderate, independent, largely suburban swing voters who will help determine the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Henry Olsen of The Washington Post had an incisive piece recently that analyzed the relationship between Trump’s approval ratings and his re-election chances. According to Olsen’s historically informed analysis, Trump would need his approval rating to rise to roughly 46% – 47% in order to confidently position himself to capture the Electoral College next November. That ought not to be too terribly difficult, although it will require Trump to truly focus on reaching out to persuadable moderates, independents, and suburban swing voters. To that end, I have previously offered some unsolicited advice to the Trump campaign: Focus on a safety and security agenda to appeal to these persuadable voters.

The Daily Wire will also be tracking Trump’s state-by-state approval rating as the general election nears. Here is the latest Trump approval rating information from across all the various swing states.

Battleground State-By-State Trump Approval Rating (latest data via Morning Consult’s October 2019 monthly survey)

ARIZONA:

2016 presidential result: Trump + 3.57%

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: Republican, Democrat

Current Trump approval rating: -4%

COLORADO:

2016 presidential result: Clinton + 4.91%

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: Republican, Democrat

Current Trump approval rating: -18%

FLORIDA:

2016 presidential result: Trump + 1.20%

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: Republican, Republican

Current Trump approval rating: -2%

GEORGIA:

2016 presidential result: Trump + 5.09%

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: Republican, Republican

Current Trump approval rating: -3%

IOWA:

2016 presidential result: Trump + 9.41%

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: Republican, Republican

Current Trump approval rating: -12%

MICHIGAN:

2016 presidential result: Trump + 0.23%

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: Democrat, Democrat

Current Trump approval rating: -13%

MINNESOTA:

2016 presidential result: Clinton + 1.51%

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: Democrat, Democrat

Current Trump approval rating: -14%

NEVADA:

2016 presidential result: Clinton + 2.42%

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: Democrat, Democrat

Current Trump approval rating: -14%

NEW HAMPSHIRE:

2016 presidential result: Clinton + 0.37%

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: Democrat, Democrat

Current Trump approval rating: -20%

NORTH CAROLINA:

2016 presidential result: Trump + 3.66%

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: Republican, Republican

Current Trump approval rating: -3%

OHIO:

2016 presidential result: Trump + 8.13%

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: Republican, Democrat

Current Trump approval rating: -6%

PENNSYLVANIA:

2016 presidential result: Trump + 0.72%

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: Republican, Democrat

Current Trump approval rating: -9%

TEXAS:

2016 presidential result: Trump + 8.99%

Governor: Republican

U.S. Senate: Republican, Republican

Current Trump approval rating: +2%

VIRGINIA:

2016 presidential result: Clinton + 5.32%

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: Democrat, Democrat

Current Trump approval rating: -7%

WISCONSIN:

2016 presidential result: Trump + 0.77%

Governor: Democrat

U.S. Senate: Republican, Democrat

Current Trump approval rating: -17%

