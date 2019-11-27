A 23-year-old Miami resident attempted to recruit ISIS terrorists to bomb a pair of deans at two colleges he’d been suspended or expelled from, federal prosecutors said Monday.

Salman Rashid was arrested over the weekend on charges that he solicited others to commit a violent crime on his behalf, according to unsealed court documents.

What are the details?

Rashid had been suspended from Miami-Dade College in December 2018 after a female classmate filed a criminal complaint alleging Rashid had been continuously harassing her. He was subsequently expelled from Broward College earlier this year for failing to inform the school about the harassment complaint.

The documents, filed in United States District Court of Southern Florida, say that Rashid had stalked the fellow student and sent her threatening text messages.

According to an NBC News report on the story, in one text, Rashid told the classmate that “the creator” had “decided our destiny and chosen separate paths for us.”

“[In the] hereafter, [we] will meet once again,” he allegedly wrote. “But things will be a little different :). You will not have excuses, will not be given a choice and will have to come closer to me.”

Rashid was already being watched by the FBI

At that time, Rashid was already being watched by the FBI after he started posting on Facebook in April 2018 that the U.S. government needed to be violently overthrown and replaced with an Islamic society earlier in that same year.

An undercover FBI agent secretively became friends with Rashid in order to monitor the situation and even encouraged Rashid to seek counseling.

But in early 2019, Rashid asked the undercover agent to help recruit ISIS “brothers” to “avenge perceived attacks on Muslims.” After a successful recruitment effort, the plan was hatched: bomb Miami-Dade College and Broward College targeting the deans at each school.

“These two people, they need to die,” Rashid was recorded saying to the agent, according to court documents.

Rashid now will stand trial and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.