The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) tweeted a few of its favorite “Thanksgiving conversation starters” on the eve of Thanksgiving, suggesting that woke leftists open up discussions by clarifying their preferred pronouns.

Many Americans across the country are gearing up for a day of food, family, and political tension at the dinner table. The ACLU on Wednesday offered a handful of “conversation starters,” which include “My pronouns are…,” “Firing people for being LGBTQ is illegal and Trump asked SCOTUS to change that,” and “Please pass the pie, and the Equality Act”:

Some of our personal favorite Thanksgiving conversation starters: 💬 “My pronouns are…” 💬 “Firing people for being LGBTQ is illegal and Trump asked SCOTUS to change that” 💬 “Who loved Pose season 2?” 💬 “Please pass the pie, and the Equality Act” — ACLU (@ACLU) November 27, 2019

Many Twitter users were quick to point out the flaws in the ACLU’s woke suggestions.

“If anyone in my family started off talking about what their pronouns are, they’d be setting themselves up for the opposite pronouns all night,” one user wrote.

“Full disclosure: anyone asking any of these questions in my house will be getting the rancid egg nog I’ve been keeping in the sun for a week,” another added.

“Your descent into self-parody is complete,” one remarked. “Happy Thanksgiving.”

The ACLU also made headlines last week after declaring that “men who get their periods are men” – a biological impossibility.

“There’s no one way to be a man,” the ACLU tweeted on International Men’s Day. “Men who get their periods are men. Men who get pregnant and give birth are men. Trans and non-binary men belong”:

There’s no one way to be a man. Men who get their periods are men. Men who get pregnant and give birth are men. Trans and non-binary men belong.#InternationalMensDay — ACLU (@ACLU) November 19, 2019