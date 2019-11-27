During Monday’s airing of “The View,” conservative actor and comedian Tim Allen blasted how political correctness has overtaken comedy in the U.S.

What are the details?

Allen said he is disgusted by the “thought police” and how he has to tone down his comedy depending on the audience.

“What I got to do sometimes is explain, which I hate, in big arenas, that this is a thought police thing, and I do not like it. But when I use these words, this is my intent behind those words,” he said.

He pointed out that even when people understand his “intent,” he still hears the same old criticism: “‘Well, just don’t say it.'”

Allen added that political correctness was an “alarming thing for comedians,” and revealed that different audiences were open to hearing different comedic bits, pointing out that Democratic states received his comedy differently than Republican states.

Co-host Joy Behar also blasted “PC culture,” which she admitted makes comedy “really hard.”

“I think my act, if I ever brought that old act back, I’d be driven out of town,” she admitted.

What else?



This isn’t the first time Allen has tackled PC culture in comedy.

In a 2018 interview with IndieWire, the veteran actor and comedian said that the “left-wing point of view” is so “pervasive.”

“I like to mess around because I’ve been a standup fiery comic for 30 years. And I like pissing people off, and I said there’s nothing, especially in this area, that pisses people off more than a very funny conservative,” Allen said. “A smart, funny conservative that takes shots and is certainly self-effacing.”

He also said his character on hit show “Last Man Standing” is a perfect example of that.

“The left-wing point of view is so pervasive that they don’t even realize it’s a point of view,” he reasoned. “It is just a point of view. I think this character likes that, he likes to have another point of view.”