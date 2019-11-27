(DAILY SIGNAL) — Are we seeing the last generation of Americans who will celebrate Thanksgiving?

This may seem to be a laughable question.

According to AAA, over 55 million Americans will be traveling for Thanksgiving 2019. Undoubtedly, many more will be celebrating the holiday at home.

But when the city of Berkeley, California, replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day in 1992, few would have expected to see Columbus Day thrown into a state of collapse just a few decades later, even being abolished in the District of Columbia.

Read the full story ›