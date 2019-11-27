LONG BEACH, Calif.—Agnes Gibboney visited her son’s cemetery and his birth hospital on Nov. 23, a day after she learned the murderer of her only son was released from jail and immediately deported back to Mexico.

She left more than two dozen roses at her son’s burial site and dropped a few dozen more into the sea at the beach she and her son used to visit.

Gibboney is a member of the Angel Moms, a group of mothers whose children were killed by undocumented immigrants.

Gibboney’s son, Ronald Da Silva, was standing with a friend in his driveway on Apr. 26, 2002, when he was shot and killed by Luis Humberto Gonzalez, an illegal immigrant from Mexico.

Prior to shooting Gibboney’s son to death, Gonzalez had been arrested and released multiple times with probations. He was once deported back to Mexico, but later came back to the United States illegally.

Based on the information Gibboney obtained from her private investigation sources, Gonzalez was arrested on Sep. 30, 1994 and detained for 60 days on burglary charge, and was later released with 36 months of probation. He was again arrested on March 16, 1995 for giving false ID to a police officer, and was later sentenced to a probation. On June 15, 1996, Gonzalez was again arrested for burglary, but released once again for probation.

A U.S. immigration judge ordered Gonzalez to be removed in Aug. 1997. Gonzalez was eventually deported back to Mexico in April, 1999.

Gonzalez illegally came back to the United States not long after he was sent back to Mexico. On Sep. 25, 2000, he was arrested for corporal injury to a cohabitant but was released after spending 15 days in jail, and with a three-year probation.

Less than 20 months after being released from jail, Gonzalez shot and killed Gibboney’s only son. Gonzalez was still on probation when he killed Ronald Da Silva.

Gibboney said that if the judge dealing with Gonzalez’s case in 2000 had asked the question: “Wait a minute, you were deported. What are you doing here?” then her only beloved son may still have been alive today.

Gibboney’s brother died of a massive stroke four months after the death of Ronald Da Silva.

Gonzalez was charged with first-degree murder, but was eventually sentenced with voluntary manslaughter plus the use of firearms for 21 years. He was released on Nov. 22, 2019 after serving 85 percent of his sentence.

“It’s been a hell that I have been put through by my government and the California Democrats not taking care of securing the borders,” said Gibboney. Having been worrying for months about the coming release of Gonzalez, Gibboney said that she had suffered “a tsunami of emotions” and overstress until she received the notice that Gonzalez was deported immediately following his release.

“I am just incredibly grateful to my president who is the most incredible compassionate hardworking man bringing the awareness and fixing this immigration insanity that Congress is doing nothing about,” Gibboney asserted.

She also said that the presidential impeachment is hurting the nation, and urged Congress to stop wasting time on the impeachment efforts and to get border security work done.

Trump, in his tweet on Nov. 24 after watching Gibboney’s interview on Fox News, said “Agnes, your great boy Ronald is looking down, very proud of you!”

(Twitter.com)

Gibboney is also an activist of the New California state movement. The movement is a statewide grassroots effort to break most of the rural areas away from California and to form a new state. She told The Epoch Times that the cause of her son’s death was the main reason that she became an activist of the movement.

The New California state movement holds that the current state has a “mono-party control” system instead of a republican form of government and that it has adopted sanctuary state policies that have failed to protect California from invasion by illegal immigrants, and failed to protect Californians from domestic crimes caused by illegal immigrants.

Gibboney is the chairwoman of the San Bernardino County committee of the new state movement and currently serves as the interim state senator from the county for the new state.

The former Gov. Jerry Brown signed legislation SB54, California Sanctuary Law, in Oct. 2017. The law prohibits local and state agencies from working with ICE on dealing with undocumented immigrants who have committed misdemeanors.

On Jan. 26, 2019, the New California state’s interim legislature passed a resolution and claimed “the California state government is in direct violation of the United States Constitution, Article IV, Section 4,” which guarantees every state in the union a republican form of government and protects each state against invasion and domestic violence.

“The New California stands against sanctuary state [policy]. We were one of the first ones who came out when the law was passed,” said Paul Preston, the president of the new state movement. He commented that the policy has unfortunately caused the lives of many people, and “created lots of heartaches for Agnes Gibboney.”