The “anonymous” author who has written a behind the scenes book and an explosive New York Times op-ed on President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump at rally vows to supporters no name change for ‘Thanksgiving’ Trump says he will designate Mexican drug cartels as terror organizations State Dept. official describes frantic effort to save recalled Ukraine ambassador MORE’s administration pledged Tuesday to reveal his or her identity soon.

The anonymous author did not give a specific time for when they plan to come forward but told Reddit users in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA), where users can post questions to public figures, that “Donald Trump has not heard the last of me.”

“As far as anonymity is concerned, I will not keep my identity shrouded in secrecy forever,” the author wrote. “I am not afraid to use my own name to express concern about the current occupant of the Oval Office.”

The moderators of AMA wrote in a post that they could not “verify by our usual standards” that the poster is the anonymous author, but “the publishers of his book assure us it’s the same guy and we have no reason not to believe them.”

The author, known only as a “senior official of the Trump administration,” defended his choice to remain anonymous, saying anonymity has been used throughout American political history.

“Trump thrives on distractions, and anonymity is a way to deprive him of his favorite weapon of mass distraction — personal attacks — and force the discussion to center on the substance, his character,” they wrote.

The anonymous author first came into the limelight after writing a New York Times op-ed in September of last year saying they were “working diligently” to mitigate the president’s “worst inclinations.”

They released a book entitled “A Warning” this year, where they wrote that a mass exodus of administration officials was planned for last year to “call attention to Trump’s misconduct and erratic leadership.”

Trump has spoken out against the author and The New York Times for its publishing of the op-ed, calling it treason. The White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham Stephanie GrishamTrump, Kemp hold tense meeting on Georgia Senate pick: report The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump says he is fighting testimony to protect presidency Trump administration to appeal ruling over former WH counsel McGahn testimony MORE called the book “a work of fiction.”

The Hill reached out to the White House for comment.