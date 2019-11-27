http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/GQmMmDoTkRs/anti-semitism-at-the-washington-post.php

Check out this Washington Post tweet, announcing the deletion of a prior tweet that whitewashed allegations of anti-Semitism against Britain’s Labour Party:

Anti-Semitism has been normalized on the American left. Is “from the river to the sea” a call for the annihilation of the Jewish people? Heck no, it’s just a strong statement on Palestinian rights!

