Check out this Washington Post tweet, announcing the deletion of a prior tweet that whitewashed allegations of anti-Semitism against Britain’s Labour Party:

We’ve deleted a tweet that was not accurate and incorrectly summarized Post reporting. Labour members have been accused of making anti-Jewish statements, which should not have been conflated with statements on Palestinian rights. https://t.co/iLqgBANkhg pic.twitter.com/yV1nzb8d3t — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 26, 2019

Anti-Semitism has been normalized on the American left. Is “from the river to the sea” a call for the annihilation of the Jewish people? Heck no, it’s just a strong statement on Palestinian rights!