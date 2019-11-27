New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raised more money in the third quarter than any House Democrat running for re-election in 2020, according to the New York Post.

Ocasio-Cortez, still in her first term, has shown a powerful ability to raise money that rivals even party leaders like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and leader of the impeachment effort.

The Bronx and Queens representative raised $1.42 million between July 1 and Sept. 30. Schiff raised $1.26 million and Pelosi raised $1.145 million during the same period.

The disparity is even greater when comparing Ocasio-Cortez to some of her New York peers, such as Reps. Hakeem Jeffries ($499,739), or Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler ($192,284).

Ocasio-Cortez’s fundraising numbers show just how much of a national celebrity she has become since her surprising Democratic primary win over Joe Crowley last year. From the Post:

Political observers told The Post it is unprecedented for a rookie representative in office for less than a year to out-raise powerful veteran leaders such as Pelosi and Schiff. All three pols are up for reelection in 2020, with Ocasio-Cortez preparing for a Democratic primary in June from, among others, Bronx Councilman Fernando Cabrera. “This is very rare, unique — I can’t recall anyone raising this much money during the first year in office,” political consultant George Arzt said. “AOC is a celebrity who gained attention from people across the country, and many on the left support her.”

Ocasio-Cortez will face numerous challengers from both parties in 2020. Her polling numbers have indicated that people have a less than favorable view of her nationally, although her popularity among Democrats, her overwhelming name recognition, and her financial power present an uphill battle for any challenger.

Still, Ocasio-Cortez won the seat by taking down a powerful Democrat in Crowley, partially by highlighting how he had ignored the priorities of his constituents and become too focused on national politics — a criticism Ocasio-Cortez could also be open to.