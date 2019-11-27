Freshman lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., raised $1.42 million in the third quarter of 2019 for her re-election campaign, the most among any House Democrat, reports the New York Post.

Ocasio-Cortez in 2016 became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress by pulling off a stunning political upset in the Democratic primary for the 14th Congressional District and again in the general election against Republican Anthony Pappas.

Her star has skyrocketed.

Ocasio-Cortez raised more than House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ($1.145 million) and Rep. Adam Schiff ($1.26 million) in the period between July 1-Sept. 30.

Most of her donations were from people who donated $200 or less.

“This is very rare, unique — I can’t recall anyone raising this much money during the first year in office,” political consultant George Arzt told the Post.

“AOC is a celebrity who gained attention from people across the country, and many on the left support her.”