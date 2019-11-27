(CNBC) — Apple will switch up the screen sizes of its iPhones in 2020, offering models that are both smaller and larger than those currently available, according to a report from Korean news site ETNews, citing industry sources.

ETNews says Apple will launch a smaller 5.4-inch iPhone, another iPhone with a 6.1-inch screen and a new iPhone with the largest screen yet, at 6.7 inches. Apple’s 2019 iPhones include the iPhone 11 with a 6.1-inch screen, the iPhone 11 Pro with a 5.8-inch screen and the iPhone 11 Pro Max with a 6.5-inch screen.

The report said Apple is planning to source the 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch screens from Samsung and that they’ll use the same OLED technology from the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. LG will reportedly supply an OLED panel for the 6.1-inch model.

