A major weather event is hitting the country just as millions of Americans are traveling for Thanksgiving.

Commuters in affected areas will have to be careful, as a “bomb cyclone” hit the West Coast on Tuesday, causing blizzard-like conditions in Oregon and northern California, according to NPR.

And the bad weather isn’t going to go away in time for Thanksgiving Day.

In fact, the National Weather Service in Las Vegas had a winter storm warning in effect until Friday morning, with the storm cell expected to leave snow and heavy rains in its wake.

As it moves in from the Pacific Ocean, the weather event brings heavy rain, snow and whipping winds with it.

TRENDING: Trump Turns Turkey Pardon Into Hilarious Roast of Schiff, Democrats

The storm might even cause some snow flurries in the Las Vegas Valley, according to KTNV.

Elevated areas surrounding Nevada’s gambling mecca are expected to receive much heavier snow.

Radar images of the storm show its power as it makes landfall on the West Coast.

Here’s a satellite look at the “bomb cyclone” that will be moving into the area over the next few hours. Hopefully everyone is prepared for strong, significant storm today! #orwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/hJwblDOEgO — NWS Medford (@NWSMedford) November 26, 2019

Will this storm affect your Thanksgiving plans? 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

It’s not just people in Las Vegas who need to worry about extreme weather this holiday season.

According to NPR, the bomb cyclone comes in conjunction with several other major storms that could leave Thanksgiving travelers in a bad position.

Along the West Coast, blizzard-like conditions and heavy snowfall are expected.

For unprepared drivers travelling in western states during these events, this could mean being stranded at a relative’s house, or even worse, on the side of the highway.

RELATED: Cuomo’s Claim No Hurricanes, Tornadoes in NY Before Climate Change Is Huge Lie

Things on the East Coast don’t look as bad, but wind gusts there could pose a problem for some.

Winds of up to 40 miles per hour are possible in New York City, the NWS said, and could even pose a problem for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

A bomb cyclone earlier in the year caused trouble for those in the heartland of America, flooding many areas and even turning a house fire into a raging wildfire thanks to punishing winds.

Although this month’s bomb cyclone is only expected to affect those close to the West Coast, it could impact travelers who are only in the area for the holidays.

For those in the storm’s path, extra time with extended family is likely in the forecast.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.