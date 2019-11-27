Balloon makes appearance at rally -- with own security team!
(Third column, 7th story, link)
Related stories:
HOLIDAY: TRUMP APPROVAL 41.7%…
Paints impeachment as probe of all conservatives…
Tweets pic of himself as Rocky…
Dems accelerate inquiry…
Supreme Court’s desire to be seen as neutral arbiter to be tested…
HOLIDAY: TRUMP APPROVAL 41.7%…
Paints impeachment as probe of all conservatives…
Tweets pic of himself as Rocky…
Dems accelerate inquiry…
Supreme Court’s desire to be seen as neutral arbiter to be tested…