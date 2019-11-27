The Bitcoin ATM company Bitstop has partnered with the world’s largest mall operator in the world, Simon Malls, to bring a fleet of the machines to multiple locations across the United States.

The company has already installed five Bitcoin ATMs at Carlsbad Premium Outlets in Carlsbad, CA; Miami International Mall in Miami, FL; Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise, FL; The Avenues in Jacksonville, FL; and Mall of Georgia in Buford, GA.

“With the strategic timing of this new installation of Bitcoin ATMs at Simon Mall locations, customers can conveniently buy Bitcoin while doing their Black Friday and Christmas holiday shopping,” Andrew Barnard, Bitstop co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. “Bitcoin is the perfect gift for family and friends this holiday season. Our Bitstop Bitcoin ATM mall locations are at the forefront of a trend as Bitcoin and digital currencies become part of the mainstream culture.”

The ATM’s allow people to buy and sell the crypto currency easily and securely.

Bitstop is hoping to have over 500 locations by the end of next year. According to their press release, the Bitcoin ATM industry has been on fire, recently growing to see an average daily installation of more than 10 machines. The entire global Bitcoin ATM count is already over 6,000 machines and, by year-end 2020, is expected to reach more than 10,000.

“This is another series of marquee locations after our recent Bitstop Bitcoin installation at the Miami International Airport back in October,” says Barnard. “We want to make sure our customers always have convenient access to our Bitcoin ATMs. There are now over 130 convenient Bitstop Bitcoin ATM locations across the country, with many more growing every month. We intend to expand our Bitstop network to include 500+ locations by the end of 2020.”

