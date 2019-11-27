President Donald Trump signaled his support for the pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong on Wednesday as he signed the “Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019” into law.

“Today, I have signed into law S. 1838, the “Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019” (the “Act”),” Trump said in a statement. “The Act reaffirms and amends the United States-Hong Kong Policy Act of 1992, specifies United States policy towards Hong Kong, and directs assessment of the political developments in Hong Kong.”

The law allows U.S. officials to impose sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials who are accused of committing human rights abuses in Hong Kong, Politico reported, adding that the law requires “the secretary of State to certify at least once a year whether Hong Kong continues to have enough control over its own affairs to warrant maintaining its special trade status under U.S. law.”

“Certain provisions of the Act would interfere with the exercise of the President’s constitutional authority to state the foreign policy of the United States,” Trump added. “My Administration will treat each of the provisions of the Act consistently with the President’s constitutional authorities with respect to foreign relations.”

“I signed these bills out of respect for President Xi, China, and the people of Hong Kong,” Trump said. “They are being enacted in the hope that Leaders and Representatives of China and Hong Kong will be able to amicably settle their differences leading to long term peace and prosperity for all.”

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) praised Trump for signing the bill into law, writing in a statement, “I applaud President Trump for signing this critical legislation into law. The U.S. now has new and meaningful tools to deter further influence and interference from Beijing into Hong Kong’s internal affairs. Following last weekend’s historic elections in Hong Kong that included record turnout, this new law could not be more timely in showing strong U.S. support for Hong Kongers’ long-cherished freedoms.”

“Hong Kong, a former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997, has been engulfed in months of anti-government protests,” CNBC reported. “Initially sparked by a bill that would have enabled extradition to mainland China, the protests have morphed into broader anti-government demonstrations, including a wider range of demands such as greater democracy and universal suffrage.”

Beijing was angry last week that the Senate and House passed the bill, saying that it “blatantly interferes in Hong Kong affairs and China’s other internal affairs.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) praised Trump in a video he posted on Twitter where he added, Excellent to see @realDonaldTrump #StandWithHongKong & sign the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which includes my bill calling for reevaluating privileges for #HongKong in light of encroachments on HK’s autonomy by the Chinese Communist Party.”

Excellent to see @realDonaldTrump #StandWithHongKong & sign the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which includes my bill calling for reevaluating privileges for #HongKong in light of encroachments on HK’s autonomy by the Chinese Communist Party.pic.twitter.com/CVGS3QokVd — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) November 27, 2019