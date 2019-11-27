(STUDY FINDS) — CORVALLIS, Ore. — There’s no denying it: Americans love their caffeine. Whether you’re a coffee lover, tea aficionado, soda supporter, or just a big fan of chocolate, chances are you’re consuming at least a little bit of caffeine each day. In fact, it’s estimated that roughly 80% of U.S. adults enjoy a dose of caffeine on a daily basis. Now, new research finds that caffeine consumption is so widespread, it was detected in 100% of supposedly pure analyzed blood samples provided by blood banks.

These blood samples would normally be used in hospitals all over the U.S. for transfusions, meaning there is a potentially high likelihood that countless patients are being given blood that isn’t as pure as they are being led to believe. Furthermore, traces of alprazolam, better known as the anti-anxiety prescription drug Xanax, and cough medicine, were also discovered in a significant portion of analyzed blood bank samples.

Richard van Breemen and Luying Chen, two scientists at Oregon State University, purchased 18 samples of what should have been pure human blood serum from a variety of different biomedical suppliers. These medical suppliers predominantly get their blood from blood banks, and then pass along the samples to health facilities.

