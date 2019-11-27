Inspector General Michael Horowitz is expected to testify on December 11th in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on the legitimacy of the Obama FBI junk investigations into alleged links to Russia by Trump and some of his campaign advisers.

Carter Page, a one-time foreign policy adviser to Trump’s 2016 campaign, who was targeted by the Obama FBI fired off a letter this week demanding he be given the opportunity to defend himself during this process.

Page recently sued the Justice Department, accusing it of violating his privacy by failing to give him an opportunity to examine the report before publication.

Carter Page is threatening another lawsuit if he is not allowed to participate in the proceedings.

Included in his letter: To this day, the DNC, the media and other Democrats have successfully perpetrated a fraud to destroy Donald Trump – first as a candidate, then as President-elect and now throughout his first term of his Administration. My good name was used as part of that process from the very beginning in 2016, while I have remained all but completely blocked from defending myself. If I am not finally allowed my lawful right of self-defense with respect to the OIG report, I intend to take court action to remedy these unfair proceedings next month.

The long road to freedom and justice – My letter to @LindseyGrahamSC and @senjudiciary today: pic.twitter.com/yVYRGX4Saj — Carter Page, Ph.D. (@carterwpage) November 27, 2019

