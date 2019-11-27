(NBCMIAMI) — More than 1,300 residents of one central Florida city will receive an unexpected letter in the mail about a Thanksgiving gift made by a Lakeland church.

The Lakeland Ledger reports the congregation of Access Church has paid off $1.62 million of outstanding medical debt for low-income Lakeland residents.

Ryan Jordan, the executive pastor at Access Church, said earlier this year a member brought forward the idea of addressing medical debts. The money came from the church’s 2018 annual Christmas Offering, a donation solicited at the start of each holiday season and put into a separate bank account where every penny is used to address community needs.

